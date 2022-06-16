R. Tyson Sohagi

(Jennifer Kelley Lublin - JennKL)

The Sohagi Law Group PLC

University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law

Litigation

Tyson Sohagi’s practice focuses upon environmental law, land use and planning law, the Coastal Act, the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Public Trust Doctrine, and Election Law. Sohagi received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley that assists with SLG’s review of issues involving complex legal and technical issues. He advises public clients on complex matters such as infrastructure projects (transmission lines, port facilities, airport facilities, intermodal and on-dock railroad facilities, utility plants), mass transit fees, general plans, and specific plans, specific development proposals, and other land use issues. Many of his projects have involved complicated issues pertaining to historic resources, water supply, seawater intrusion, groundwater, water quality, stormwater, wastewater, cultural resources, air quality, greenhouse gases, hazardous materials, noise, and geology.