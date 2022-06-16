Randall S. Leff

Co-Managing Partner

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

UC Hastings College of the Law

LITIGATION

Randy Leff is a co-managing partner of ECJ and a partner in the Litigation Department. For more than 30 years, he has tried and resolved “betthe- company” business disputes in both state and federal courts. His clients value his consistently customized, high-quality legal services with his signature enthusiasm, creativity, and passion.

Leff has many long-term clients in various industries, including technology, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing, food and beverages, entertainment, biotechnology, and financial services. He has built his reputation by developing innovative strategies that recognize the relationship between the immediate legal and long-term goals of the business. By working collaboratively with his clients, he is able to solve problems creatively and minimize the impact of litigation. Whether it be litigating a multi-state class action matter involving more than $100 million, resolving a business dispute before the case is filed, or strategizing business expansion, Leff consistently delivers exceptional results.