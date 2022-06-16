Partner

Kaplan Marino PC

Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

LITIGATION

Criminal defense attorney Richard D. Kaplan manages serious criminal charges that threaten livelihoods and reputations of white-collar clients, including high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, entertainers, corporations, and their officers and executives. During negotiations with authorities, Richard’s creative and novel strategies have led to numerous acquittals, no charges filed, probation, and record expungement outcomes for clients.

Kaplan’s experience includes a range of allegations: fraud, narcotics, DUI, vehicular manslaughter, and domestic violence, among others. Several recent representations have involved #MeToo allegations, building code violations, and overcharging claims issued by weights and measure agencies. He has built productive relationships across the legal profession, from the Los Angeles County and City Prosecuting Agencies to the U.S. Department of Justice to the National Conference of Bar Presidents, which he serves on its executive council. Kaplan was the 2018 president of the Beverly Hills Bar Association and a longtime leader of the organization.