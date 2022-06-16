Robbin L. Itkin

Partner

Robbin Itkin is a partner in Sklar Kirsh’s Bankruptcy practice group. Her experience restructuring billions of dollars of debt includes insolvency resolutions in Chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside the courtroom. As a mediator, Itkin uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits.

Experienced at representing a range of parties in the bankruptcy process, Itkin has protected the claims and interests of debtors, creditors, equity and bondholders committees, purchasers, and trustees in corporate restructurings and bankruptcies. Her industry experience spans real estate, entertainment, sports, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and hospitality. Many of Itkins’ clients are high-profile individuals in entertainment, sports, and business. She discreetly guides them through out-of-court workouts and financial transactions, often advising at all stages of business growth and early signs of distress.