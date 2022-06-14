Robyn R. Polashuk

(Johann Morozov Inga Erbes)

Covington & Burling LLP

UCLA School of Law

Entertainment and Sports

Robyn Polashuk has more than 20 years of experience in network distribution and content licensing, both as a lawyer for Lifetime Television as well as in private practice, currently as co-chair of Covington’s Communications and Media Industry Group. Her practice encompasses some of the most precedential deals in the television industry, having a significant impact on how content providers make their programming available to viewers.