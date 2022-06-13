Sabrina C. Narain

Photo by Bradford Rogne Photography (Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Sanders Roberts LLP

Western State College of Law

Litigation

Ms. Narain leads the Sanders Roberts LLP’s automotive practice group. Her practice areas include warranty defense, product liability, and business litigation. She focuses on all aspects of litigation, including pre-litigation strategy, law and motion, depositions, trials, and client counseling. She also writes scholarly articles on litigation involving automotive manufacturers and regularly speaks at legal conferences throughout the country on a variety of litigation topics. Ms. Narain is a graduate of Western State College of Law where she served as Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review.