One of California’s leading litigators, Scott Malzahn is co-managing partner of Waymaker LLP, a cutting-edge trial and litigation boutique. He has a complex commercial litigation practice that spans entertainment disputes, class actions in the securities arena, fintech, and intellectual property and has handled many high-profile disputes both in trial court and on appeal.

Malzahn’s exemplary leadership has established Waymaker (formerly Baker Marquart LLP) as one of the state’s premier trial and litigation boutiques. Widely recognized for its excellence in the areas of complex litigation, intellectual property, and fintech, Waymaker is distinctive for its success in handling litigation matters involving innovative technology where complex legal issues are at play, its record of achievement at both trial and appeal, and its dynamic culture. Malzahn has won cases at every level, from arbitrations to federal and state appellate courts and demonstrated his trial and litigation prowess in a series of recent cases.