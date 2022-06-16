Partner & Chair, Privacy, Security & Data Protection Practice

Blank Rome LLP

Temple University Beasley School of Law

CYBERSECURITY

Blank Rome partner and chair of the firm’s Privacy, Security & Data Protection practice, Sharon R. Klein, is committed to ensuring that her clients understand and mitigate the risks involved with use of data in their businesses. Her goal is to enable them to comply with rapidly increasing regulations while still positioning themselves to leverage the value of important data. Klein has more than 40 years of experience as a thought leader and problem solver in data privacy, cybersecurity, and complex technology transactions. Her acumen in data privacy stems not only from her significant experience executing outsourcing and technology contracts, but also from the 12 years she spent as associate general counsel at Siemens Medical Solutions USA.

Klein advises clients on exponentially increasing state, federal, and international data privacy and information security laws, regulations, and rules, including compliance with HIPAA/HITECH, Gramm-Leach-Bliley, and the California Consumer Privacy Act.