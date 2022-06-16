Stephen G. Larson

Partner

Former U.S. District Judge and Larson LLP founding partner Stephen Larson has been a renowned trial lawyer for high-stakes civil, commercial, and white collar matters since returning to private practice in 2009. Perhaps what distinguishes Larson most is how he handles every case on a personal level. His reputation in the courtroom is as an even-tempered litigator with a keen mind, but clients know him for his unyielding work ethic that drives him to advocate relentlessly for their best.

Larson achieved landmark results during an unprecedented two years. In 2022, with several law firms vying for the role, he was selected to serve as interim co-lead counsel of the oil spill class actions against Amplify Energy Corp. He and partner Hilary Potashner were also hired to conduct an investigation into the allegations regarding the treatment of the 13 Turpin children while under the care of Riverside County.