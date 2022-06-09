Chair, Intellectual Property Group & Co-Leader, Privacy/Data Security Group

Nossaman

Southwestern Law School

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Thomas Dover provides cutting-edge legal strategies focused in all areas of intellectual property, corporate transactions and advertising. His experience in the U.S. and internationally includes complex system and software transactions, public and government entity IT, financial and operational system procurement and negotiations, consumer product (development, branding, manufacture and distribution), and representing entertainment and media interests. Dover is chair of Nossaman’s Intellectual Property Group and co-leads the Privacy/Data Security Group.

Dover represents a wide range of clients, including small mobile app developers, busy yoga instructors, North America’s largest utility, one of the largest energy and communications infrastructure entities in the U.S., and many transportation agencies and toll system operators. His intellectual property experience includes all aspects of prosecution, transactions and claims or litigation. He represents clients in state, federal and some international courts, the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the U.S. International Trade Commission, and more.