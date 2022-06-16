Todd B. Scherwin

(Mark Savage/Mark Savage)

Fisher Phillips

USC Gould School of Law

Labor & Employment

Todd Scherwin, managing partner of the Los Angeles and Woodland Hills offices, represents local and national employers on a full spectrum of labor and employment matters. He litigates on behalf of employers and regularly counsels businesses on a broad range of employment matters. Todd’s litigation practice involves a range of disputes, including Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) actions and class actions, employment discrimination, harassment, retaliation claims, and trade secret litigation and he represents clients in a variety of industries including hospitality, manufacturing, automotive, retail, fitness, entertainment and technology. Todd has defended employers in civil litigation in state and federal court, including the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court. Notably, Todd and his team were successful in convincing the United States Supreme Court to reverse and remand the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in the case, Encino Motorcars v. Navarro in April 2018.