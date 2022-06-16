Zev Schechtman

Danning Gill

USC Gould School of Law

Bankruptcy

Zev Shechtman represents debtors, creditors, creditors’ committees, trustees, shareholders, asset purchasers, and other parties in bankruptcy, restructuring, and insolvency matters. He has assisted clients in a variety of industries, including entertainment, aviation, real estate, food and restaurants, trucking, healthcare, media, retail, e-commerce, telecommunications, and energy. Zev serves as 2021-2022 President of the Los Angeles Bankruptcy Forum and is a former chair of the Bankruptcy Section of the Beverly Hills Bar Association. Zev is a member of the board of the Anti-Defamation League’s Pacific Southwest Region and supports the pro bono legal services of Public Counsel’s Debtor Assistance Project. He is an editorial board member of the California Bankruptcy Journal and the California Lawyers Association’s Business Law News.

