Anthony Joseph Damon

Higher Education Core Market Leader

DPR Construction

Anthony Damon, a 23-year architect and designer, serves as the higher education core market leader for DPR Construction’s San Diego unit, driving strategy and business development. Under his leadership, the San Diego affiliate expanded to include 12 schools, nearly 300 student participants and 150 industry mentors, awarding over $3 million in scholarships to students pursuing careers in architecture, construction or engineering. Beyond his role, Damon supports industry education through extensive volunteer work, including mentoring with ACE Mentor San Diego and involvement with the San Diego Architectural Foundation. His commitment to education extends to his hometown of Chicago, where he volunteers with the George M. Pullman Educational Foundation, helping to review scholarship essays for students pursuing higher education.

