Ardelle Catherine St. George

Managing Partner, President & CEO

St. George & Carnegie: Nautilus Global Solutions, LLC

As managing partner of St.George & Carnegie and president & CEO of Nautilus Global Solutions, Ardelle St.George leads transformative initiatives to propel clients into the future economy. Her global expertise spans advanced technology, education, healthcare, broadcasting, real estate, renewable energy and aerospace, providing services in general counsel, governance and more. She also leads THE WAVE CONNECTION®, a multimedia platform for showcasing client innovations and supporting their future economic transformations. In her role as chief legal officer and corporate secretary for IMD Solutions, Inc., St.George is pivotal in developing GlucoGuard, a product aimed at preventing nocturnal hypoglycemia in children with Type 1 diabetes through collaboration with the University of California, Irvine.