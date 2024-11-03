Chief Associate Experience Officer

Orange County’s Credit Union

Barb Krol, chief associate experience officer at Orange County Credit Union, is a seasoned human resource executive and coach with a track record of leading strategic HR initiatives in dynamic, high-growth environments. Her career spans several notable roles, including chief human resources officer at California Coast Credit Union and vice president of human resources at both Tilly’s, Inc. and The Wet Seal, Inc. Krol’s expertise in HR strategy and team development has earned her recognition, such as being a finalist for Business Women of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal in 2021 and receiving the Leader of the Human Resources Team of the Year Award from the San Diego Human Resources Forum in 2022.

