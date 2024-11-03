Chief Executive Officer

BrainBit

Boris Goldstein, CEO of BrainBit Inc., is an accomplished inventor, entrepreneur and venture capital expert with a profound impact on the technology and healthcare sectors. With a rich academic foundation in applied mathematics, AI and ML, he has been a pioneer in neural network research and high-tech innovation. Goldstein’s career reached new heights with the founding of BrainBit Inc., a company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through advanced neurotechnology. Under his leadership, BrainBit developed a cutting-edge wearable EEG device that tracks brainwaves, offering real-time cognitive insights. Beyond his work with the company, he is an active advocate for ethical AI and neurotechnology, contributing thought leadership through industry conferences and academic publications.

