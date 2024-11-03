Co-Founder & Partner, Private Wealth Advisor

Luminate Wealth Management & Insurance Services

Brett Bissell co-founded Luminate Wealth Management with Robert Grimm, drawing on over 27 years of experience in wealth management. Luminate, which manages assets exceeding $1.2 billion, specializes in retirement planning, tax strategies and estate planning. Bissell is a Certified Financial Planner(tm) (CFP®), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), with recent accolades including Forbes’ Best-In-State Wealth Advisor and recognition for Luminate as a top wealth management team. Outside his professional endeavors, he serves on the board of The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Orange County, demonstrating his dedication to community engagement. Bissell is a devoted advocate for Orange Lutheran High School and actively participates in various organizations, including Mariners Church, Long Beach Yacht Club and Old Ranch Country Club.

