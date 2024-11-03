President

Orange County Rescue Mission

Bryan Crain serves as the president of Orange County Rescue Mission, a faith-based nonprofit providing comprehensive services to help homeless men, women, veterans and children achieve self-sufficiency. Under his leadership, the organization has launched innovative programs like technical training in carpentry, plumbing and electrical engineering, equipping formerly homeless residents with vital workforce skills. Crain’s passion for serving the homeless began with volunteering at a small ministry, which grew into the Rescue Mission’s Chili Van, now serving hundreds each month. Joining as COO in 2015 and becoming the president in 2023, he continues to guide the Rescue Mission’s mission to serve “the Least, the Last and the Lost” with dedication and faith. The organization has earned numerous accolades, including Charity Navigator’s highest rating of four stars.

