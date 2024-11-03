California Head of Corporate, M&A and Private Equity

Holland & Knight

Bryan Gadol, a partner and head of corporate, M&A and private equity at Holland & Knight’s Newport Beach office, plays a pivotal role in driving California’s vibrant economy. Specializing in complex legal matters, he guides clients through significant transactions across consumer products, beauty, technology, medical devices and manufacturing sectors. Since joining Holland & Knight in 2021, Gadol has built a high-performing team of 10 professionals, significantly boosting the firm’s presence on the West Coast. Under his leadership, the team has executed 32 notable transactions between 2021 and 2023, contributing to the firm’s top position in the market. His ability to identify strategic opportunities and his deep network have been instrumental in the firm’s recent successes, including impactful mergers.

