Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Cathy Tran Moses is a partner at Cox Castle, specializing in complex business and real estate litigation. With a strong track record in partnership disputes, breach of contract, business torts and real estate issues, she has achieved notable successes for clients in high-stakes matters. Moses is actively involved in the Constitutional Rights Foundation, Orange County Bar Association and the Association of Business Trial Lawyers, and volunteers pro bono with Community Legal Aid SoCal. Her career accolades include the ACLU Foundation’s Social Justice Award and recognition as a Southern California Rising Star by Super Lawyers. Moses’ prior experience includes roles as a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice and a law clerk for the Honorable M. Margaret McKeown of the Ninth Circuit.