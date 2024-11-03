Shareholder and Chair of the Tax-Exempt Organizations & Philanthropy Practice

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Erika Mayshar is a distinguished shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, LLP, where she chairs the tax-exempt organizations & philanthropy practice. In this role, she provides expert legal and tax guidance to sophisticated nonprofits and ultra-high-net-worth individuals navigating complex charitable giving and tax implications. She advises on protecting donor intent, structuring nonprofit boards and enhancing philanthropic impact, drawing from her extensive experience in tax exemption laws and charitable planning. Mayshar’s practice includes advising on the creation and operation of foundations, strategic grantmaking and mission-driven investing. She works with corporate foundations on philanthropy models and provides tax advice during IRS and state audits. She has also counseled major nonprofit hospitals and health systems on governance, strategic affiliations and tax-exempt bond financings.