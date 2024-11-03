Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Grace D. Winters, a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a highly skilled attorney at the forefront of real estate law. She is a respected thought leader, having authored articles for leading publications and spoken at major events such as the C-Sweet Executive Networking Event and the IMN 8th Annual Real Estate Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum. Recent highlights include representing Avanath Capital Management in significant acquisitions and financings, advising on a major property purchase and refinancing deal, and supporting investment management firms in joint ventures for multifamily and industrial projects. Winters is also an active member of the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network and a former executive committee member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Real Property Section.

