President & CEO

Community Action Partnership of Orange County

Gregory C. Scott, president & CEO of Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC), brings a unique perspective from his own experiences growing up in poverty. Over his six years at the helm, he has led CAP OC through significant challenges, including the pandemic’s impact on the county’s economy and an ongoing housing crisis. Scott’s leadership has been crucial in expanding CAP OC’s services, which now support over three million people across 34 cities. Under his guidance, CAP OC has made substantial strides in addressing food insecurity, providing essential resources like the OC Food Bank and OC Diaper Bank as well as disbursing over $1 million in rental assistance. Scott’s work ensures that vulnerable populations receive comprehensive support, from housing and healthcare to education and workforce development.

