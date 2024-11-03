Hugo Y. Hsu

Ophthalmologist & Scientist

Doheny Eye Institute

Hugo Hsu, M.D., is a leading ophthalmologist and scientist at Doheny Eye Center UCLA, specializing in cornea and external diseases. With over 20 years of experience, he has been repeatedly recognized as one of Southern California’s top doctors by Super Doctors and Los Angeles Magazine. His work at Doheny Eye Institute, one of the nation’s top five vision centers, focuses on treating and researching corneal infectious diseases, corneal transplants, pterygium surgery and cataract surgery. Hsu plays a vital role in advancing the field of ophthalmology through research in infectious keratitis, corneal transplantation and ocular microbiology. His contributions are pivotal in improving treatment options for millions suffering from eye diseases, particularly as the global population ages.

