President

Rancho Mission Viejo

Jeremy Laster is the president of Rancho Mission Viejo, overseeing the 23,000-acre family-owned enterprise in South Orange County, California. He manages the development of master-planned communities, ranching, farming, commercial properties and the preservation of The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. Laster has led the development of over two million square feet of commercial assets and 2,500 apartment units, including the Village of Rienda, which opened in 2022 with strong sales. He is also committed to preserving the land’s natural beauty, managing the 20,000-acre Nature Reserve for ecological and recreational uses. Under his leadership, Rancho Mission Viejo aims to build 14,000 homes and five million square feet of commercial space.

