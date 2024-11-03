Partner

Knobbe Martens

Joshua Stowell is a leading litigator and partner at Knobbe Martens, Orange County’s largest intellectual property law firm, where he serves as co-chair of the medical device litigation practice. With a deep understanding of technology and intellectual property law, he advises pioneering healthcare companies nationwide, helping them grow and develop life-saving treatments. Stowell has litigated cases across the country and before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). Recent highlights include defending Edwards Lifesciences in a high-stakes patent infringement lawsuit and successfully preserving Masimo Corporation’s patents against Apple Inc. His recent work with Relievant Medsystems contributed to its $850-million acquisition by Boston Scientific, advancing innovative treatment options for chronic back pain.