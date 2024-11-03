CEO & President

Orange County’s Credit Union

As CEO and president of Orange County’s Credit Union, Kathy Jumper brings over 30 years of financial industry experience, marked by her exceptional leadership and impact. At Orange County’s Credit Union, she leads a team serving over 135,000 members and managing assets exceeding $2.5 billion. Jumper’s leadership extends to industry advocacy, where she contributes to the NAFCU Regulatory and Cyber Committee and the 2024 Advisory Board for Customer Contact Week. Under her guidance, the Credit Union has become a pillar of community engagement, partnering with local organizations such as Mission Viejo Parks and Recreation and supporting events like Shred Day, CHOC Walk and holiday toy drives for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

