Kelsey Rae Morgan

Co-Founder & CEO

EverFree

As co-founder and CEO of Ever Free, Kelsey Morgan brings over 14 years of experience in the anti-trafficking field to her leadership role at the Orange County-based nonprofit. Under her guidance, EverFree is dedicated to eradicating human trafficking worldwide through innovative, survivor-centered approaches. Before becoming CEO, Morgan was the chief program officer of the organization, where she was instrumental in developing data-driven programs to aid trafficking survivors in Uganda and the Philippines. In the past three years, she has partnered with the UCI Blum Center for Poverty Alleviation as a Ph.D. candidate to co-create the Freedom Lifemap - a groundbreaking, survivor-led online case management tool designed to enhance prevention measures and optimize resource allocation for anti-trafficking organizations.