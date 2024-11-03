Founder and Managing Partner

Revolve Law Group

Kimberly Wright is the founder and managing partner of Revolve Law Group, specializing in real estate litigation with over 15 years of experience. Known for her strategic approach in mediation, Wright helps clients avoid court battles while achieving favorable outcomes. Her expertise in real estate disputes led to the creation of Wright Real Estate Group, where she applies her legal knowledge to residential transactions. Licensed to practice law in multiple California districts and a licensed REALTOR®, Wright also devotes time to pro-bono work for seniors and serves on the board of Mariposa, a family mental health nonprofit. She holds a Law and Society degree from UC Santa Barbara and a J.D. from Southwestern Law School.

