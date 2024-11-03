Founder & CEO

Powerhouse+Co.

Kristin Daher, the founder and CEO of Powerhouse+Co., has made an impressive mark on the communications industry by successfully acquiring and transforming an established agency. Since purchasing Powerhouse Communications in 2015, she has revitalized the company by expanding its client base and capabilities and rebranding it as Powerhouse+Co. Daher’s dedication to her industry is matched by her commitment to mentorship and community service. She is a board member of the Public Relations Society of America’s Orange County chapter, an adviser to PRSSA at California State University Fullerton and a supporter of various Southern California charities. Her impact extends beyond her professional achievements; she was honored in Parenting Orange County’s “Moms at Work” feature for balancing business and family life while prioritizing her role as a mother to her five-year-old son.

