President & CEO

South County Outreach

LaVal Brewer, president & CEO of South County Outreach(SCO), has dedicated his 30+ year nonprofit career to solving systemic issues of hunger and homelessness. Under his leadership, SCO has navigated record demand, expanding services by 20%. In 2023, SCO distributed over 700,000 pounds of food, serving nearly 2,000 children and over 650 seniors. Brewer revamped SCO’s Food Market, enhancing dignity for clients and oversaw $2 million in rental assistance for nearly 500 Santa Ana residents. He also opened a second food market and a new thrift store in Laguna Niguel. His collaborative approach has forged 300 partnerships, and was recognized as a 2023 Influencer for Good by the Institute for Community Impact.

