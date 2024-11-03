Co-Founder & Co-Producer

OC World Media Company

Manuel Noriz Gómez , Ph.D. is the founder and producer of OC World, Orange County’s only public affairs program on KLCS-PBS. In just four years, OC World has won multiple Emmys and reached 15.5 million households, focusing on stories of diversity and marginalized communities. Notable segments include “To Live for the Harvest”, which won the 2021 Bronze Award from OC Press Club, and “Northgate Gonzalez Markets: Family First,” highlighting the family-run grocery chain. Dr. Gómez established an internship program with UC Irvine to train future journalists. Before OC World, he was Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs at UC Irvine and worked in educational and federal programs, including the University of California Office of the President. He also created the Dalai Lama Scholarship at UCI to promote compassion.

