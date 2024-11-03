(MediaNews Group/Orange County Re/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Chief Executive Officer

Human Options

Maricela Rios-Faust, CEO of Human Options since 2006, has transformed the organization into Orange County’s leading domestic violence service provider, doubling its budget and expanding survivor access. Her notable achievements include securing $1 million for Design Thinking to develop new support tools, leading a $1-million fundraising campaign for housing and economic stability and initiating the HOME cohort to improve housing outcomes. Rios-Faust has expanded services to nine Family Resource Centers, enhanced healthcare training and partnered with local law enforcement to improve domestic violence response. Recognized as one of Orange County’s Most Influential, she also serves on several boards and is the board president of the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, continuously strengthening Human Options’ impact and services.