Vice Chairman

Newmark

Paul Jones, vice chairman at Newmark’s capital markets team, has extensive expertise in the acquisition and disposition of office, industrial, land and mixed-use properties across Southern California and Arizona. Since joining Newmark in 2015, he has facilitated over $17 billion in transactions, representing both institutional and high-net-worth clients. Previously, Jones held senior roles at CBRE, where he was consistently recognized as a top producer. He also worked at Archon Group, a Goldman Sachs company, overseeing a $500-million portfolio. In the last 24 months, he completed significant office transactions, including a 58% market share in Orange County for deals over $25 million. Jones’ recent accomplishments include multiple office-to-residential conversions, demonstrating his leadership in evolving market trends.

