Founder & President

Sterling Public Relations

A trusted authority among entrepreneurs and executives, Paula Steurer founded Sterling Public Relations in 2008, where she leveraged her innovative vision and strategic approach to propel brands into the spotlight for nearly 17 years. With a passion for building brand identities and a talent for connecting and engaging audiences, she has spearheaded dynamic PR campaigns in the Orange County market. Her firm’s hybrid approach to publicity, branding and marketing delivers tailored services that create impactful, intentional results for brands, companies and leaders. Committed to philanthropy, Steurer actively supports CASA of Orange County, The Drake Gives, The Literacy Project and Sherman Library & Gardens and mentors youth through CASA-OC and Newport Harbor High School’s Mentor Program.