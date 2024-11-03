EVP & Head of Commercial Banking

Umpqua Bank

Based in Irvine, California, Richard Cabrera serves as executive vice president and head of commercial banking at Umpqua Bank, one of the top 30 publicly traded banks in the U.S. He leads Umpqua’s Middle Market Banking division, overseeing asset-based lending, debt capital markets and corporate banking operations across the western U.S. Under his leadership since 2016, the division has expanded significantly, growing from 30 to approximately 350 bankers and successfully executing numerous high-profile deals. In early 2024, Cabrera spearheaded the expansion of Umpqua’s L.A. team with international relationship bankers to support businesses in global trade. A fourth-generation Californian and advocate for young Latino professionals, he is known for his deep expertise in banking and finance, having been featured in major publications like CNN and MarketWatch.

