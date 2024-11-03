Attorney

LionsGate Law Group, APC

Attorney Sayan Aboudi, Esq. is the managing partner and founder of LionsGate Law Group, APC, a highly respected personal injury firm in the San Fernando Valley. Driven by a deep personal commitment to advocacy, his passion for helping those in need was inspired by his family’s forced exile by the Iranian government. Aboudi’s career is marked by numerous accolades and recognition, reflecting his expertise and dedication. He has received several prestigious awards, including Super Lawyers Rising Star awards from 2019 to 2022, America’s Top 100 Attorneys in 2020 and Top 10 Under 40 Personal Injury Attorneys in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, he was recognized among the Top 100 Attorneys in America in Personal Injury. Aboudi holds an Avvo rating of 10, underscoring his outstanding professional reputation.

