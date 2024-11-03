Serge V. Pavluk

Partner

Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Serge V. Pavluk is a seasoned corporate and securities attorney at Snell & Wilmer, specializing in complex mergers, acquisitions and various corporate transactions across diverse industries, including real estate, technology and finance. His practice encompasses structuring and negotiating mergers, joint ventures, public and private offerings, and corporate governance. Pavluk’s notable representative matters include facilitating joint ventures for hotel development, managing multi-billion-dollar investments and refinancings, and handling high-profile acquisitions in the media and technology sectors. With a strong background from Clifford Chance in New York and extensive experience in cross-border transactions, he also contributes to the Forum for Corporate Directors and the Association for Corporate Growth. Pavluk’s career achievements include managing significant mergers, IPOs and international transactions, showcasing his expertise in both domestic and global corporate law.

