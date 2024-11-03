(Christopher Derry)

President

Community Preservation Partners

For the past 12 years, Seth Gellis, president of Community Preservation Partners (CPP), has driven the organization’s mission to provide quality, affordable housing. Since joining in 2018 and expanding CPP’s East Coast presence, he has led the acquisition, development and rehabilitation of over 15,000 affordable housing units across 16 states, investing over $3 billion. Under his leadership, CPP has consistently ranked as a top preservation developer by “Affordable Housing Finance.” Gellis’ people-first approach ensures CPP invests long-term in its communities, partnering with nonprofits like Project Access and giving 5% of profits to the Cooper Housing Institute to combat homelessness. In 2023, CPP closed $497 million in projects across six states and completed 17 projects totaling $586 million.

