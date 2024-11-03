Sloane R. Keane

Chief Executive Officer

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and The Inland Empire

Sloane Keane has led Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) as CEO for the past 11 years, focusing on transforming lives through oneto-one mentoring. Her leadership has driven BBBS to become the second-largest agency in a national network of over 250 affiliates. Under Keane’s guidance, BBBS has expanded its reach, serving 3,592 youth and 2,247 families in 2023. The organization has seen significant improvements in youth outcomes, including a 54% decrease in arrest rates and a 41% reduction in substance abuse. Additionally, 80% of mentored youth plan to attend college, and 84% reported improved mental health. Keane’s strategic fundraising has quadrupled annual revenue to over $11.4 million and increased net assets by 75%.

