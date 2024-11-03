President, CEO & Co-Founder

RevHub Orange County

Stephan Erkelens, president, CEO and co-founder of RevHubOC, brings over 40 years of entrepreneurial expertise to the forefront. His career began in the coffee industry, where he held executive roles and restructured multiple coffee-exporting and trading firms across Central and South America and the U.S. After a successful career in commodities and capital markets, Erkelens transitioned to philanthropy and nonprofit leadership, recognizing the limitations of traditional sectors in achieving systemic change. In 2019, he co-founded RevHubOC, a social purpose corporation dedicated to creating conditions for entrepreneurs to address major social and environmental issues. He also leads the NorthSTAR OC Collaborative, a RevHub initiative aimed at addressing inequities in startup support for underrepresented communities. With over $8.5 million in funding, NorthSTAR supports women and Black and Latino founders, enhancing diversity in the entrepreneurial landscape.

