Managing Shareholder (OC Office)

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Susan L. Heller is a pivotal figure at Greenberg Traurig, leading both the Orange County office and the global trademark & brand management group. With over 30 years of experience, she specializes in combating trademark infringement, protecting iconic brands and crafting innovative branding strategies for major retailers, celebrities and Fortune 500 companies. Her notable work includes collaborations with the FBI and U.S. Customs as well as handling high-profile international disputes and advising on billion-dollar acquisitions. Recognized in numerous prestigious legal rankings, Heller is committed to pro bono work and community service, holding significant roles in educational and domestic violence organizations and participating in the U.N.’s AI for Good Initiative.