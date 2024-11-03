Tyler Benjamin Dockins

Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Tyler Dockins is a partner at Cox Castle and a prominent construction attorney with extensive expertise in representing owners, developers and contractors. With a track record of negotiating and drafting billions of dollars in construction and design agreements, he handles a diverse array of projects, including multifamily, condominium, hotel, industrial, retail, office, data center and senior living facilities. Dockins’ experience spans a wide range of agreements, including preconstruction, lump sum, guaranteed maximum price, design-build and modular construction agreements. Recognized for his achievements, he has been named a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Real Estate and Construction Law from 2021-2024. He serves on the Housing Development Committee for HomeAid Orange County, applying his expertise to support the development of housing and facilities aimed at ending homelessness.

