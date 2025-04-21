Costa Mesa Vaping Company Sells Product Line for $9.2 Million

Costa Mesa-based Charlie’s Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of vaping products, sold its PACHA synthetic products and related assets to R. J. Reynolds Vapor Co. for $9.2 million. The deal includes a cash consideration of $5 million and a contingent payment of $4.2 million.

The deal includes 12 of the company’s assets that are covered by a premarket tobacco application that was submitted by the company in 2022.

Charlie’s Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and operates subsidiaries Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. Charlie’s Chalk Dust produces vapor products that are currently distributed in more than 90 countries around the world.

Jones Day acted as legal advisor for R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company.

Information for this article was sourced from Charlie’s Holdings Inc.