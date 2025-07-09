JLL Property Management Team to Oversee $4-Billion OCVIBE Development

JLL‘s new mixed-use property management team, The Mixx, will oversee operations for the landmark 100-acre OCVIBE development, an immersive entertainment district in Anaheim. OC Sports and Entertainment will continue to manage the Honda Center and will manage the future entertainment venues at OCVIBE.

The $4-billion development integrates diverse dining options, vibrant nightlife, cutting-edge office space, inclusive public areas and world-class sports and entertainment venues that feature 20 acres of parks and public plazas. Lucas Ross has been named the first senior general manager for OCVIBE.

“I’m eager to apply my two decades of experience managing complex mixed-use real estate across the U.S., U.K. and Australia to lead OCVIBE. With the full support of JLL’s local, regional and national resources, I’m confident we’ll bring our client’s vision to life and create an exceptional destination that sets new standards in the industry,” said Ross in a statement.

Led by the Samueli family, the vision behind OCVIBE exemplifies the future of urban placemaking in Orange County. The project is expected to generate over $10 million in direct annual revenue for the city of Anaheim and create significant new employment opportunities.

Information for this article was sourced from JLL.