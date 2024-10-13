(David Blattel)

Principal

GHJ

Lizbeth Nevarez, CPA, is the nonprofit tax practice leader at GHJ and a distinguished advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA). As a proud Mexican American and DACA recipient, her leadership is profoundly shaped by her personal experiences, fueling her commitment to intersectional DEIA initiatives. At GHJ, Nevarez co-leads the Women’s Empowerment Cohort, an employee resource group that fosters a supportive environment for all gender identities and advances DEIA within the accounting profession. Her influence extends beyond GHJ, where she has been instrumental in supporting nonprofit organizations through her tax expertise. She played a crucial role in establishing the GHJ Foundation, which encourages members to engage deeply with their communities through volunteerism and strategic support for nonprofits. As a board member and secretary of the GHJ Foundation, Nevarez helps guide the organization’s community outreach efforts.

