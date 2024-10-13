Chief, Health Equity, Diversity & Inclusion

UCLA Health

Dr. Medell Briggs- Malonson, MD, MPH, MSHS, is the chief of health equity, diversity and inclusion (HEDI) for the UCLA Health System and an associate professor of emergency medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. She has been instrumental in implementing diversity and inclusion training, including an “Inclusive Leadership Workshop Series” and “Affirming Care for LGBTQ+ People” training. Dr. Briggs- Malonson’s initiatives include organizing the Just Action Summit and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Health Justice Symposium as well as creating the UCLA Civil Rights Office’s Discrimination and Misconduct Taskforce. She has driven national initiatives as co-chair of the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee (HITAC), influencing health IT standards to advance equity and wellness. Her work with the UCLA Health Homeless Healthcare Collaborative has provided over 17,000 patient encounters, offering essential care to unhoused individuals in Los Angeles.

