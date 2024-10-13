Partner

Duane Morris LLP

Terrance J. Evans is a prominent trial lawyer and appellate expert with over 20 years of experience, achieving significant victories in multi-million-dollar cases across federal and state courts. He is a partner at Duane Morris LLP in San Francisco and Los Angeles, where he co-leads the banking and financial services practice and chairs the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. Evans holds leadership roles in several major legal organizations: chair-elect of the California Lawyers Association (CLA), director of Region IX of the National Bar Association and vice president North of the California Association of Black Lawyers (CABL). He has been recognized for his contributions to diversity and inclusion, including awards from the National Bar Association, the Minority Bar Coalition and American Lawyer Magazine. Evans has spoken at over 200 DEI and civil rights events and has received numerous honors for his work in promoting racial justice and legal scholarship.

