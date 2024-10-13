Head, Talent Business Ventures

Creative Artists Agency

Toby Borg, head of talent business ventures at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), leads global strategy and business development for top artists. Joining CAA in 2019, he brings extensive experience from PepsiCo and M7 Entertainment Group, where he managed marketing and strategic initiatives for high-profile brands and talent. CAA Latino, launched in 2023, formalizes the agency’s commitment to enhancing Latino and Hispanic representation across media and entertainment. Building on past successes, CAA Latino focuses on creating and expanding opportunities for Latino and Hispanic clients across various sectors including music, film, television, endorsements, sports and business development. The initiative aims to transform the portrayal of Latino and Hispanic communities on screen, amplify their voices and generate new revenue streams for clients. CAA Latino’s leadership team includes prominent figures such as Marielena Acevedo, Erik Toral, Dania Echeverri, Camila Seta and André; Vargas, with over 30 contributors from across the agency.

