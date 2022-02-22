Attorney at Law & President

Albert Abkarian & Associates

Albert Abkarian and his firm, Albert Abkarian & Associates, is currently celebrating over 25 years in business. Since its inception, the firm has dedicated its time to providing the resources of a large firm, while maintaining the personalized service and cost-effectiveness of a small firm. Abkarian prides himself in providing one-on-one personal attention to all his clients. He is a statewide lecturer on ethics and personal injury for numerous medical and chiropractic associations in California. Abkarian is also admitted to practice in the United States District Court Central District, United States Court of Appeals 9th Circuit, California Supreme Court and United States Supreme Court. Abkarian is a former board member of the California State Osteopathic Medical Board. He has had numerous jury trials and hundreds of arbitrations with successful results.